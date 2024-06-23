I was a stranger, yet you believed in me: Rahul Gandhi pens emotional goodbye to Wayanad

Wayanad: Ahead of taking oath as a member of Parliament from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of Wayanad on Sunday, thanking them for their support.

In the letter, the former Congress chief said he is sad but also consoled as his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will represent the people of Wayanad in Parliament.

"You must have seen the sadness in my eyes as I stood in front of the media and told you about my decision. So why am I sad? I met you five years ago. The first time I visited you, I came asking for your support. I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me.

"You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It did not matter which political formation you supported, it did not matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke," Gandhi said in the letter.

“When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me," he added.

Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad in 2019 after he lost the poll contest from his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Recalling the floods in Kerala, the Congress leader said, "I will never forget what I saw during the floods. Family after family who had lost everything. Life, property, friends, all gone and yet not one of you, not even the smallest child had lost your dignity."

"I will remember the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness," he added.

Gandhi said it was a matter of "joy and honour" for him to be the voice of the people of Wayanad in Parliament.

"It was truly a joy and an honour to be your voice in Parliament. I am sad, but I am consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you. I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been fielded by the Congress from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by her brother.

Gandhi said he is also consoled because he has a "loving family" in the people of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Rae Bareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Rae Bareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country," he said. "For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most, you are part of my family and I will always be there for each and everyone of you," he added.

(With PTI inputs)