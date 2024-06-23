Youth hacks mother to death in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 23, 2024 12:53 PM IST
Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old youth hacked his mother to death following a dispute at their house in Mala here on Sunday. The deceased is Vadama native Valiyakath Shailaja (57). Police nabbed her son Hadil over murder charges. According to the relatives, the accused had some mental illness.

The murder reportedly took place around 9.30 am on Sunday. Shailaja suffered deep injuries on her neck in the attack. Though the neighbours rushed her to the nearby private hospital in Mala, she succumbed to her injuries by 10.20 am.

