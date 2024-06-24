Cop found dead in police quarters in TVM, suicide suspected

Thiruvananthapuram: A police official was found hanging inside his quarters at Poonthura here on Monday. The deceased is Parassala native Madanakumar, a Civil Police Officer employed in the City Traffic Enforcement (North) Unit.



After examining the body, police assumed that the death occurred two days ago. Though it is suspected that he died by suicide, the police are yet to confirm this. Madanakumar was living alone in the quarters for almost five months.

Madanakumar's death was reported amid growing concerns about suicide tendencies among police officials. Kerala has been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of police officials who end lives. As per official records, 81 policemen committed suicide within five years. The state police chief has initiated action to boost the self-confidence of the officials to address the issue.