MVD cites overspeeding as reason for Kochi bus accident; autopsy of biker today

Kochi: A day after a private bus accident claimed one life here, the Motor Vehicle Department said that overspeeding of the vehicle led to the mishap. As per the primary findings of the MVD officials, the bus of Kallada Travels rammed into the traffic signal and overturned after skidding off the slippery road when the driver slammed the brake noticing the red signal. During the inspection, the officials found that the back tyres of the bus were almost worn out.



At the same time, the MVD is also suspecting that whether drawbacks in the traffic signal system played any role in the accident.

The Panangad police have registered a case against the bus driver Palapandy from Tenkasy under section 304A of IPC (for negligent and rash driving causing death). According to two other crew members of the bus are also in police custody.

Wagamon native Jijo Sebastian (33) lost his life while 11 others were injured in the bus accident on Sunday morning. Jijo was trapped under the bus for almost 25 minutes, said witnesses. Manorama News reported that his autopsy will be conducted at Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. Later, his body will be taken for a public homage at the textiles where he was employed. His funeral will be held at Wagamon on Tuesday.