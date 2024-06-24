Tree falls on car in Neriamangalam: one dead, 3 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2024 08:47 PM IST
Site of the accident. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: One person died while three sustained injuries after a tree fell on a car at Villanchira, Neriyamangalam in the Ernakulam district on Monday.
The condition of one person is understood to be critical. The victims have not yet been identified, but it is reported that they are from Rajakumary in Idukki. The car was crushed on impact and had to be cut open to remove those stuck inside.

Earlier, a tree fell on a KSRTC bus in the locality, and efforts were underway to clear the road when another tree fell on top of the car. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm.

