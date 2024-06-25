Massive fire erupts at plastic godown in TVM's Kochuveli

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2024 06:54 AM IST Updated: June 25, 2024 06:56 AM IST
The plastic godown caught fire in the wee hours of Tuesday. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a plastic godown named 'Surya Pack' in Kochuveli here on Tuesday around 4.30 am. No casualties are reported as the godown was closed. As per the preliminary assumption, a short circuit could have triggered the blaze.

A total of 12 Fire Fore units are trying to douse the fire. The fire force personnel faced hindrance to enter into the building as huge sacks carrying plastic bottles were dumped at the single entrance of the building. Heavy rain in the area is also hampering the mission.

In the visuals aired on TV channels, the fire was seen spreading in the building. According to reports, a security guard alerted the police after noticing the fire. Following this, Fire Force personnel rushed to the scene and made efforts to douse the fire.

As the roof may fall at any time, the firefighters called off the plan to enter the building. Currently, water is being pumped to douse the blaze, The fire should be made under control as the godown is situated in a densly populated area.The godown belongs to a plastic recycling factory.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA