Man found dead with throat slit inside car in near TVM border; Rs 10 lakh missing

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a young man was found inside a car at Kaliyikkavilai, near the state border on Monday. The victim, identified as Deepu from Malayankeezhu, was found with his throat slashed. The body was found during a routine patrol by Tamil Nadu police.

The police noticed a suspicious vehicle with lights on and trunk ajar at around 11.45 pm. Almost 70 per cent of the victim's neck was severed. The victim operated a crusher unit in Malayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to statements from his family, Deepu had left for Coimbatore from home with Rs 10 lakh to purchase equipment including a JCB for starting a new crusher. Police suspect the incident may have been a result of a robbery attempt which turned fatal.

Deepu's body has been transferred to the Kuzhithara General Hospital. The investigation is being overseen by Thakkalai SP.