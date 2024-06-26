Kaliyakkavilai murder: Notorious criminal in custody

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Wednesday arrested a notorious criminal Ambili, a native of Malayam over alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman Deepu Soman. Manorama News reported that Ambili used to visit Deepu's crusher unit and extort money from him. Marthandam police in Tamil Nadu reportedly nabbed Ambili in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is an accused in the murder of Motta Ani, a goon in Thiruvananthapuram.

Deepu was found murdered with throat slit open inside his car at Kaliyakkavilai across the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Tuesday. Police confirmed that Rs 10 lakh carried by Deepu was missing from the car.

In the CCTV visuals obtained from the nearby area, a person was seen leaving Deepu's car. It is suspected that the person was the killer. His wife told police that he was afraid of a threat from someone and had asked her to take care of the children.

Deepu operated a crusher unit at Malayam in Thiruvananthapuram. According to statements from his family, he had left for Coimbatore from home with Rs 10 lakh to purchase equipment, including an earth mover, to start a new crusher. Police suspect the incident may have been a result of a robbery attempt that turned fatal.