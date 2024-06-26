KSRTC opens first driving school, Rs 11,000 for car/bike combo classes

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday opened its first driving school in the state here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the driving school opened at KSRTC Swift centre in Anayara. In KSRTC driving school, fees for two-wheeler and four-wheeler training are 40 per cent less than the private driving schools.



Only Rs 11,000 will be charged for learning car and two-wheeler as a combo course. If the applicants want to learn car only, they should pay Rs 9000. At the same time, Rs 3,500 will be charged for two-wheeler classes.

Inaugurating the driving school, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that applicants from the Scheduled Tribe category can join the classes without paying any fee. KSRTC has decided to open 23 driving schools across the state to end the monopoly of private institutes in the sector. These centres will be operated close to the KSRTC depots in all districts. KSRTC has purchased three new vehicles- a car, bike and scooter ahead of the driving school's inauguration.