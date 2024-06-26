Malappuram man dies after train berth falls on him

Malappuram: In a freak accident, a man died after berth of the train in which he was travelling fell on him. The deceased is Ali Khan from Ponnani. The accident took place on Tuesday night when the train was passing by Telangana. Ali Khan who was on the way to Delhi was asleep when the berth suddenly fell on him.



He was rushed to a hospital in Warangal in Telangana with severe injuries. Three bones of his neck were reportedly fractured and he became paralysed following the accident. Manorama News reported that he underwent three emergency surgeries. According to report, the efforts of the doctors went in vain as Khan breathed his last. His body was taken to his native place in Ponnani and the funeral will be held on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that another passenger who was asleep on the middle berth also fell down. Railway authorities did not verify whether the middle berth which came off and fell over Ali Khan was occupied.

The Indian Railways is yet to respond on the freak accident that claimed one life. The casue of the sudden collapse of the berth is not ascertained.