Wildlife attacks in Wayanad: Protesting farmers cry foul after cops slap them with serious IPC sections

Kalpetta: Countless farmers who participated in the protest against the government for its lackadaisical approach in handling the human-animal conflict on the eve of the death of VP Paul, a native of Pakkam near Pulpally who was killed in an elephant attack on February 16, are allegedly facing persecution from police after serious sections were slapped upon them, according to leaders of farmer associations.

Despite the assurance of top-level leaders of all political parties and other officials, including the district collector, that no case would be registered against the farmers, they were charged with serious sections of the IPC. Now, over 40 farmers are running between court and police stations. In the reconciliation meeting held at Pulpally on February 17, one of the demands of the farmers to call off the agitation and release the body of Paul to his family was that no cases would be taken against the protesters.

It is to be recalled that a mammoth crowd had blocked the road while the procession carrying the coffin of Paul reached Pulpally and had obstructed the legislative members, revenue and forest officials and cops, demanding urgent measures to mitigate wildlife attacks in the region and also for increasing compensation to the family of Paul.

Sections charged against the farmers include 146 (rioting) and 353 (assault or applying criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his official duty).

Farmers Relief Forum (FRF) district chairman P M George told Onmanorama that he and Ajay Varkey, son of the late A C Varkey, founder of FRF, are facing legal charges and that they are running between court and police station to sort out the issue. “We were assured in the reconciliation meeting that no cases would be charged against the farmers for participating in the protest,” he said. “Moreover, cases are charged only against farmers, while the leaders and workers of CPM, Congress and BJP, who had called for a ‘hartal’, are exempted from legal procedures,” he alleged. George also alleged that it was a conspiracy against farmers as they had believed the words of leaders, including two legislative members of the district – I C Balakrishnan and T Siddique – who had assured that the farmers would not be tortured in the name of the protest,” he said.

However, leaders of major political parties believe the farmers should not have been charged with such serious charges. CPM leader and former MLA C K Saseendran told Onmanorama that only minor cases should have been charged against farmers. “There was a riot-like situation and police could not desist from charging cases. However, slapping such serious charges should have been avoided,” he said, adding efforts would be made to ensure justice for farmers.