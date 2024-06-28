Kaliyikkavilai murder: Accused planned to get caught, say cops; one more arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Another person has been arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Deepu Soman in Kaliyikkavilai. Premachandran, a friend of the prime accused Sunil, has now been apprehended. Police have concluded that Sunil and Premachandran brought another prime suspect, Ambili, to Kaliyikavillai. It is suspected that Ambili carried out the murder on their instructions.



Ambili, who is a history-sheeter, has given conflicting statements. According to investigators, he has a knack in guessing their questions and preparing answers. He even planned to get caught shortly after the murder.

Ambili has confessed to the crime but has offered different reasons for the murder since the beginning. On Monday night at 11.45, Tamil Nadu police found Deepu's body, with his throat slit, in the driver's seat of a car in Kaliyikkavilai near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Deepu operated a crusher unit in Malayam, Thiruvananthapuram. According to statements from his family, he had departed for Coimbatore with Rs 10 lakh to purchase equipment, including an earth mover, for a new crusher venture.