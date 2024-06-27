Surgical blade used in Kaliyakkavilai murder, Rs 7 lakh recovered from home of accused

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Thursday recovered Rs 7 lakh from the home of accused Ambili, who was arrested for the murder of businessman Deepu Soman. Reports indicate that Rs 10 lakh was missing from the victim's car when he was found with his throat slit at Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari district on Tuesday.



The accused have confessed to using a surgical blade in the murder. Authorities are currently searching for a native of Neyyantinkara who supplied the blade to Ambili. Police are also investigating the involvement of others and the whereabouts of the remaining Rs 3 lakh.

On Wednesday, police had arrested habitual offender Saji Kumar, also known as Ambili, a resident of Malayam, in connection with the murder of businessman Deepu Soman, whose body was found at Kaliyakkavilai near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Tuesday.

According to a report by Manorama News, Ambili was known to visit Deepu's crusher unit and allegedly extorted money from him. Ambili was apprehended by Marthandam police in Tamil Nadu during the early hours of Wednesday. He is also a suspect in the murder of another individual named Motta Ani in Thiruvananthapuram. Anil, a supervisor at Deepu's crusher unit claimed that Ambili and the deceased were acquaintances, although he claimed to have never witnessed Deepu giving money to Ambili.

Deepu operated a crusher unit in Malayam, Thiruvananthapuram. According to statements from his family, he had departed for Coimbatore with Rs 10 lakh to purchase equipment, including an earth mover, for a new crusher venture.