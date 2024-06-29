Family protests outside Chempazhanthy Society with man's body, blames bank president for death

Thiruvananthapuram: Relatives of a man who killed himself over financial difficulties protested in front of the Chempazhanthy Agricultural Improvement Cooperative Society here on Saturday.

According to Kumar's relatives, he was involved in financial dealings with bank president Jayakumar. Jayakumar allegedly refused to repay Rs 5 lakh borrowed from Biju Kumar. Kumar has blamed Jayakumar for his death in his suicide note.

The cooperative society’s market in Aniyoor was vandalised in the BJP-led protest. Protesters have demanded Jayakumar's arrest and insisted that the body will remain at the Society until the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) arrives. The Cooperative Joint Registrar, RDO, and Tehsildar are engaging in discussions with the protesters.