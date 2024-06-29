Kerala governor forms search committees to select VCs for 6 varsities

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2024 10:02 AM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan . Photo: Manorama/Josekutty Panackal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed search committees for the selection of vice-chancellor positions at six universities in the state. According to Raj Bhavan sources on Friday, notifications were issued by the governor's secretariat for the selection of vice chancellors for Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala Agricultural University, and Malayalam University.

According to separate notifications for the six universities, the governor took the decision using his power as chancellor conferred by provisions of the University Act, and in compliance with the judgement of the Kerala High Court dated December 8, 2022.

The committees have been directed to make their recommendations within a period of three months from the date of the notification. The governor's move comes amidst an ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government in Kerala over various matters related to the administration of universities in the state. The state government has not reacted to the governor's latest move.
