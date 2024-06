Kannur: A cancer-stricken mother has lodged a complaint against her son alleging that he attempted to kill her. Narayani (68) was assaulted by her son, Satheeshan, at their home in Cherupuzha Bhoodanam. She sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



During her treatment, Narayani disclosed to the doctor the alleged cruelty inflicted by her son. Acting on this information, Satheeshan was arrested by Cherupuzha Police Inspector TP Dinesan.