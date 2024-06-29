14-year-old boy found dead in girl's attire in Kannur

Kannur: A fourteen-year-old boy was found hanging in a girl's attire at his residence in Dharmadam in Kannur district on Saturday. The boy was identified as Muhammed Athil, son of Liyaqat-Shahara couple, a resident of Ozhayil Bhagam. According to the police, the boy was wearing midiskirt and top when they found the body. They suspect the boy committed suicide as per the primary evidence.

He was found hanging in the bedroom. His mother had gone outside. According to police he told his grandmother that he was going to the bedroom on the upper floor to take a bath. The police have shifted the body to the general hospital mortuary for postmortem. The police have begun an investigation to find out the reason behind the death.