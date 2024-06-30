Two of a family drown in Kappil beach

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2024 04:27 PM IST
Al Ameen, Anwar. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, two people drowned at Kappil beach in Varkala while taking a bath on Sunday. The deceased are as Al Ameen (24), native of Seematti, Kollam, and his brother-in-law Anwar (34), native of Kottarakara.
The two entered the sea, ignoring the warnings about turbulent waves. Their bodies were shifted to Paripally Medical College.

