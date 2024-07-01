Eight-year-old girl dies after choking on food in Adimali

Adimali: An eight-year-old girl passed away after choking on her food here on Monday. Joanna, the daughter of Sojan from Polinjapalam Palliparam, died after food became lodged in her throat while eating supper on Sunday night. She succumbed at 3.00 am on Monday. Joanna was a fourth-grade student at Fathima Matha Girls Higher Secondary School Koompanpara.

