Rtd CSI bishop, wife injured in car accident; house help dies

Kottayam: A woman died and two people were injured on Monday in a car accident at Valakom, Melukavu here. The deceased has been identified as Reena Sam (43), and the injured are retired CSI Bishop K G Daniel and his wife.

The accident occurred when the car, carrying Bishop Daniel and his family, went out of control and hit a barrier. Reena, who was the house help of the Bishop, was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene of accident.

The Bishop and his wife sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Bishop Daniel and his family were reportedly involved in an accident in the same area last year.