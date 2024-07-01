Rtd CSI bishop, wife injured in car accident; house help dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2024 09:25 PM IST
The accident occurred when the car went out of control and hit a barrier. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News.

Kottayam: A woman died and two people were injured on Monday in a car accident at Valakom, Melukavu here. The deceased has been identified as Reena Sam (43), and the injured are retired CSI Bishop K G Daniel and his wife.

The accident occurred when the car, carrying Bishop Daniel and his family, went out of control and hit a barrier. Reena, who was the house help of the Bishop, was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene of accident.
The Bishop and his wife sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Bishop Daniel and his family were reportedly involved in an accident in the same area last year.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA