Docu on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan taken down, no more relevant, says maker

Noted documentary maker KR Subhash has taken down his documentary praising Pinarayi Vijayan from all forums citing that Vijayan has deviated from communist ideals. The documentary named "Yuvathayodu Ariyanam Pinarayiye" was released ahead of the 2016 legislative assembly elections. It garnered good number of views after the film was released. The documentary was recently removed from social media accounts.

Subhash decided to withdraw the documentary saying that Pinarayi Vijayan deviated from his communist stance,'' The communist within Vijayan is dead, making the documentary irrelevant,'' he said.

The documentary aimed to brand Pinarayi Vijayan and was produced in consultation with him. It was made under the label of the AKG Study and Research Centre and featured conversations with around 12 contemporaries close to Vijayan. The documentary was launched by Prof M K Sanu and had amassed 7.5 million views.

At times, Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the removal of certain content, but the documentary was completed to his satisfaction. Subhash stated that the current ruin of Kerala is due to the flatterers of Vijayan. He added that the erosion of communist values didn't happen overnight and that Pinarayi Vijayan had formed a subservient group around him during the last legislative assembly elections.