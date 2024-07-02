Missing for 15 years, Alappuzha woman killed, dumped in septic tank

Alappuzha: Police have arrested two men for the murder of a woman who was thought to have gone missing 15 years ago. Cops held two relatives of the woman's husband after it was revealed that she was killed and her body was dumped in a septic tank.

Following the revelation, police dug the compound where the woman is said to have been buried and found human remains. However, it can only be ascertained whether it's the woman after forensic examination. Kala of Mannar was thought to have gone missing in 2009 when she was 27.

The two arrested people told the police that her body was in the septic tank of the house at Iramathur in Mannar. Cops and forensic experts have begun digging the house premises with an earth mover.

Anil, Kala's husband, works in Israel. Efforts are on to bring him back home, sources said.

As Anil's family had opposed his marriage to Kala, who belonged to another community, they were living separately from his family. After marriage, he went to work in Angola. But the fissures appeared in the marriage after someone spread the rumour that Kala was having an affair.

Following domestic disturbances, Kala attempted to return to her home. But her husband demanded the custody of her son. But later they patched up and even travelled together in a car to Kuttanad.

While visiting Kuttanad, he called five friends to join them and killed her in the car. The body was then buried in a septic tank.

Three months ago, the police started investigating the case after they received a tip-off at the Mannar police station. One of the accused in the case had earlier served a jail term for trying to endanger his wife and children.