Thrissur-Kuttipuram road in bad condition, patch work washes away in rain, commuters on protest mode

Thrissur: The Public Works Department (PWD) has come under flak for the deteriorating condition of the Thrissur-Kuttippuram road which experiences heavy traffic. The issue escalated when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan avoided the road to travel, prompting a ministerial-level meeting on June 24 to address the situation. In a meeting attended by Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and Minister R Bindu, it was decided to resurface the road once the rains subside.

Last month, progress on the 33.23 km Thrissur-Kuttippuram road was stalled, leading to the removal of the contractors. A revised detailed project report and a re-tendering process are expected by August 1, aiming to complete the road renovation by August 2025. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) is tasked with making the road motorable.

The PWD Secretary will directly oversee the construction activities, with stringent actions promised against any lapses by officials. The initial step involved filling potholes with gravel, utilising Rs 29 lakhs allocated by the government. However, the gravel was washed away with the first rain, worsening the road's condition. This has made travelling even more difficult, with the road now littered with loose gravel, causing significant trouble for drivers.

The Thrissur-Kuttippuram road is a crucial state highway connecting Thrissur with Guruvayur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts. Private buses operating on this route are particularly affected, facing increased maintenance costs and fuel consumption due to the pothole-ridden road. The road's poor condition has led to delays, making it challenging for buses to adhere to schedules.

Though bus owners had announced a strike, they withdrew it following discussions with the District Collector. Ambulances transporting patients to hospitals also struggle with the road's deep potholes. The Akikkav-Kecheri bypass road, which provides an alternative route to Thrissur without passing through Kunnamkulam town, remains closed for renovation, leading to increased traffic on the Perumpilavu-Kunnamkulam route.