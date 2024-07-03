Alappuzha doctor loses Rs 7.6 cr in online fraud, 3 held

Alappuzha: A doctor in Cherthala was siphoned off a whopping Rs 7.65 crores in various stages over months by an interstate racket specialising in fake share trading. Following the probe the three persons were arrested - Abdul Sanath, Praveen a.k.a Kannan, and Mohammed Anus. The three accused are part of a vast interstate racket, police said.

The fraud began with the doctor receiving a message supposedly from two investment firms. Once the victim responded and showed interest, the second part of the scheme was put into motion. ''The fraudsters began calling this person posing as authorities from the said firms. They took classes for him detailing how the investments are being made and how it will bring the person huge profits. All of his doubts were cleared till the person was convinced that the deal was authentic,'' a police official said.

Once the fraudsters earned his trust, he was asked to deposit investment money into a series of accounts, five in all. Periodically, the person used to receive messages that such an amount of money has been credited to his account as profit from the investments he made.

''The complainant never doubted these messages and did not check the veracity of these messages. That was a mistake. Instead, he trusted them to be true and made more such ‘investments.’ The final transaction he made was for Rs 50 lakh before he eventually realised that he had been duped,'' the official said. The transactions were done to five accounts, two of which - Petro Logistics and Modern - were traced to Kozhikode.

''We utilized the data from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). In the first layer itself, we found the transactions the person made to five different accounts. Two of them were registered in the name of two women in Kozhikode. We investigated in that direction and found out that one of the women's son-in-law and two of his friends were operating these accounts,'' the official said.

The other accounts have been traced to Gujarat and other parts of North India. The police have recovered Rs 35 lakh of the Rs 50 lakh from the arrested.'' The arrested will be produced before the court along with the retrieved money. State police will take up the case for further inquiry and track down the other members involved in the racket,'' the official said. Last year, over Rs 35 crore was duped from various people in 244 different cases of online fraud in Alappuzha alone. The police also arrested 40 people in these cases.