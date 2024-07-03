One of Kerala's biggest drug bust: Kannur man arrested with 2.4 kg MDMA in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2024 11:29 PM IST
Fazil, the accused of this case. Photo: Special arrangement.

Thrissur: A man was arrested with 2.43 kg of MDMA at PR Padi in Thrissur on Wednesday, which according to the Kerala Police is one of the biggest seizures of the banned drug in the state. A team of Ollur Police and anti-narcotic officers intercepted the accused, Fazil, a native of Kannur. The market value of the seized drug is around Rs 1.5 crore.

At least 1.9 kg of MDMA was seized from Fazil's apartment in Aluva, and 500 gm from his car. The drugs were in powder and pill forms. The car has been seized.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the drugs were being transported from Bengaluru for distribution in Kerala. Thrissur District Police Chief R Ilango said Fazil's inter-state connections are under investigation. Ilango also mentioned that Fazil has cases against him in Kerala and Karnataka.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA