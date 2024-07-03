No action against Thiruvalla Municipality staff who filmed 'Reel' at work: Minister Rajesh

Kottayam: Minister for Local Self-Government Department, M B Rajesh, has come to the rescue of the employees of Thiruvalla Municipality who were served a show-cause notice for shooting a 'Reel' at work.

Rajesh has urged the local body to not take disciplinary action against the eight employees, whose 'Reel', featuring them performing to a popular Malayalam movie song, has gone viral.

Rajesh lauded the efforts of employees who turn up for work even on Sundays. "They came to work on a holiday on the instruction of the district collector as part of formulating measures to tackle heavy rain. From what I understand they filmed the Reel without obstructing work. The employees have the government's full support for all their creative and cultural activities," Minister Rajesh said.

However, the minister warned the employees to not hinder their work without causing disturbance to the public. "The government has already given instructions against hosting programmes inside offices during duty hours," Minister Rajesh said.

Earlier, IAS officer Prasanth N extended his support to the employees. "Let such employees, who wholeheartedly work without minding overtime, enjoy what they do," posted Prasanth on Facebook.