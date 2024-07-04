Woman, son-in-law found dead in Kovalam a month after daughter's death

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman and her son-in-law were found dead in a rented house on Vadakkevila Varnam Road near Kovalam's Vandithadam Veterinary Hospital on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Shyamala (76) and Sabulal (50).



The bodies were found by their maid at 7.30 in the morning. The preliminary conclusion is that Sabulal hung himself after stranguling his mother-in-law to death. While Sabulal's body was hanging from the ceiling, Shyamala was found dead on the floor. The police have recovered a suicide note that reads, 'Taking Mother with me.'

After undergoing treatment for years, Sabulal's wife had succumbed to cancer a month ago. It is suspected that the depression following her death led them to take the extreme step.