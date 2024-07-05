Rare bonhomie in Assembly spiced up by Kuthiravattom Pappu and Sobhana's twin roles

Thiruvananthapuram: Given what happened in the Assembly on July 4, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan ferociously holding on to their positions, it was anticipated that passions would run high once again when the opposition leader came face to face with PWD and tourism minister P A Mohammed Riyas in the Assembly on Friday.



As it turned out, there was a rare convergence. Importantly, the PWD minister showed the courage to accept the opposition leader's criticism. The occasion was an adjournment motion moved by Muslim League MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram asking the permission of the House to suspend all proceedings to discuss the poor condition of roads in Kerala.

While responding to the motion, arguing that there was no need to suspend proceedings, the PWD minister mentioned about the ongoing work on the 582-km NH66, from Thalappadi in Kasaragod to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram. He prefaced his portion on NH66 by reminding the House of the revolutionary leap the LDF government had taken for the highway. "It was the first time in India's history that a state government had allocated funds for land acquisition," he said.

(The Kerala government had agreed to bear 25% of the land acquisition costs, which works out to Rs 5,748 crore, for 16 ongoing projects along NH66.)

After this, Riyas sought to give the impression that he was sincerely trying to solve the issues related to the highway development but in effect just skirted the problems that plagued NH66 work. "Of course, there are certain problems related to the NH work," Riyas said. "But the government did not adopt a negative attitude. We took all the submissions moved by MLAs in the House to the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) and discussed all of them on merit. In certain areas we appointed nodal officers," he said, and that was it.

When his turn came, Satheesan touched upon NH66. "The minister spoke about the meeting he had called on the issue. But, just look at the reality. The High Court itself had to say that it was the responsibility of the government to create alternative arrangements for public travel when work is going on at a particular stretch," the opposition leader said.

Deplorable condition of NH 66 in Alappuzha. Photo: Special Arrangement

"Just tell me how many hours would it take to travel from Aroor to Cherthala? What is the condition of the road between Aroor and Thuravur? (Incidentally, the nearly 13-km Aroor-Thuravoor stretch is where the work progress is the least.) Hundreds of people are getting stranded in this stretch for hours. No alternative arrangement for the smooth flow of traffic has been created there," he said.

Satheesan said it would be great when the work on NH66 is completed. "But should the people of Kerala from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram suffer till the work is completed," he said. Just when there were scattered bursts of protests from the ruling side, Minister Riyas got up.

"What he said is true. I fully agree with him. It is our dream to complete NH66. But the work on the highway should not cause any trouble for the people," Riyas said.

The minister said that as part of this certain decisions have already been taken. "We have told NHAI contractors to identify diversion roads. Problem is not all diversion roads can accommodate big vehicles. This too will have to be taken into account by the contractors. They should also take care of the maintenance of these roads," Riyas said. "It is also important that diversion boards are placed at the right points," he said.

Sastheesan responded in the true spirit of cooperation. "It is good that you intervened. If we are not alert, these contractors will do the work according to their whims," he said. Yet another criticism of the opposition leader was also taken sportingly by Riyas. The minister had earlier made fun of Kanthapuram, which Satheesan apparently disapproved of.

The Muslim League MLA, while moving the adjournment motion, employed a bit of hyperbole while criticising the minister's handling of the PWD minister. "To move along Kerala roads is to move through a war zone," Kanthapuram said. And then: "How many pregnant ladies have given birth on our roads," he said.

To further caricature the pothole menace, Kanthapuram made a reference to Fazil's 'Manichithrathazhu'. "Isn't a Malayali now fated to move around jumping from one edge of a pothole to another with a hibiscus (chemparuthi) stuck behind his ear like Kuthiravattom Pappu in Manichithrathazhu," he said.

Riyas had an equally funny riposte. He expressed mock shock that Perinthalmanna MLA Kanthapuram would be so angry about the condition of roads. "His Perinthalmanna has more BM&BC roads than Kerala average. Not just 50 or 60% but more than that are BM&BC roads in Perinthalmanna," Riyas said. (Bituminous Macadam and Bituminus Concrete roads are more sturdier and long-lasting than traditional tarred roads.)

And the minister, too, dipped in 'Manichithrathazhu' to deliver his coup de grace. "He spoke of Pappu. I would like to mention Sobhana's two forms, as Ganga and Nagavalli. Ganga Sobhana is very humble and courteous. I expected Kanthapuram to be a Ganga Sobhana considering the extent of BM&BC roads he got for his constituency. But what shocked me was that he changed into a Nagavally Sobhana," Riyas said.

Satheesan was not amused. He thought this was an unnecessary personal attack on Kanthapuram. "The minister should not have taken this personally and made fun of the Perinthalmanna MLA this way. When such adjournment motions are moved, ministers should take this as an opportunity to give your side, to showcase your achievements. And don't take this as an attempt by us to put you in the dock," Satheesan said.

Riyas's affability was intact. "I have taken it only that way. In fact, I had actually taken leave today to attend the Vaikom Muhammad Basheer day celebrations in my constituency. I was about to leave in the night rain yesterday when I came to know of the adjournment motion. I cancelled the train thinking it would be an opportunity for me to present what we had done. I had taken it only in that sense," he said, and added: "But we give back what we get. Give respect and take respect is what I believe in."