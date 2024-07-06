Private bus conductor stabbed by passenger in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2024 07:23 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: iStock/LightFieldStudios

Kochi: A private bus conductor was stabbed by a passenger following an argument here on Saturday. The incident took place at Poothatta, outside the Velankanni Matha bus, which plies on the Ernakulam High Court-Poothotta route. The conductor, Jain James, and the passenger, Vinoop, were involved in an altercation after the former asked the latter to move forward to make way for other passengers.

Following the argument, Vinoop stabbed Jain with a beer bottle. The conductor was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to the police, Vinoop is a history-sheeter who is an accused in a drug peddling case.

