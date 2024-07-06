UAE-based Kerala family foils robbery bid in their Kannur house using CCTV

Kannur: It looked a perfect combo for robbery - vacant house, night and a quiet neighbourhood. The thieves walked right in, only to be caught unawares by a sudden flash of lights and noise, out of nowhere. There was one option left – abort and flee. That's what they did. The incident happened at Meethele, Kunnothparamba near Panoor in the Kannur district when a UAE-settled Malayali family prevented a robbery in their house after they monitored CCTV visuals from their house on their mobile phones.

Sunil Babu has not been out of shock from an attempt of robbery in his house at his native place. It was his wife who spotted suspicious movement on the premises at around 9 pm on July 3. When they checked the live feed from the CCTV, they saw a duo attempting to rob their house.

Sunil Babu moved to UAE around 30 years back and he shifted his family there in 2009. They have installed CCTV to secure their house at the residence in their native place.

"My wife received the notification about suspicious activity in the residence and she checked the CCTV visuals and found two persons in an attempt to break the back side grill. She suddenly informed me and when I checked the camera, the robbers covered it with a piece of cloth. My wife had suddenly called a neighbour and informed them about the robbers. They switched on all the lights in their house and made noises to avert the attempt of the robbers. The robbers suddenly fled from the scene knowing that the neighbours had come to know about them,” Sunil Babu said.

Sunil also called the relatives who alerted the police. The police reached the house soon and collected the evidence with the support of a dog squad and forensic experts on the next day.

"We have intensified the investigation to nab the robbers behind the attempt. The police have collected all the evidence from the spot. The investigation is based on the visuals received from the CCTV,” Kolavalloor police said.