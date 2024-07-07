Toddler found drowned in well in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2024 12:01 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/simon jhuan

Thrissur: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was found drowned in a well at Nellikunnu here on Saturday.
The deceased, Amaya, is the daughter of Mullakkal Suresh Babu and Jisha.

Amaya went missing on Saturday night and during a subsequent search, Jisha found her dead in the well around 11.15 pm. The mother then alerted the neighbours who informed the Erumapetty police.

The body was recovered from the well by the Kunnamkulam fire force. The Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital authorities pronounced her brought dead.
The child's parents and grandmother were present at home during the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA