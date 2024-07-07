Power supply to Kozhikode man's house not restored as family refuses to sign affidavit

Kozhikode: In a major development in the power supply disconnection row at Thiruvambady here, Thamarassery tehsildar intervened to settle the issue amid protests. The tehsildar reached Razak's house on Sunday evening as directed by Kozhikode district collector for conciliatory talks. KSEB officials and police also accompanied the tehsildar. But, the power supply is not restored yet as the family refused to agree with the terms of the officials.



The affidavit prepared by the officials called for Razak to promise that his family members would not create any issue with the KSEB officials. It also carried a statement expressing regret over the attack on KSEB officials by Razack's sons. But the family refused to sign the affidavit.

KSEB disconnected power supply to the house of Razak an elderly man after his sons attacked a few officials. The board has come fire for its revengeful act.

Meanwhile, KSEB chairman Biju Prabhakar declared that the power supply to Razack's house will be restored only if the board get assurance that none of its officials will be attacked. At the same time, the State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case over the incident and served a notice to KSEB.

What triggered the row?

It was on Friday evening that P Prasanth, a lineman and a helper under the KSEB Thiruvambadi section, went to Razak's home to reconnect electricity as it was disconnected for two days due to a delay in payment of electricity bills. Provoked by the disconnection, Ajmal, the former Youth Congress Thiruvambadi Mandalam committee president, allegedly assaulted Prasanth. Prasanth was later admitted to Mukkom Government Hospital. The Assistant Engineer lodged a complaint against Ajmal following the assault on Friday.

On Saturday Ajmal allegedly trespassed the KSEB property and manhandled the Assistant Engineer, overpowered the office staff and smashed the chairs and computers inside. Subsequently, Thiruvambadi police took him into custody. As the computers were smashed, the office work was halted. The consumers who came to pay electricity bills had to return.

Following the instructions of CMD Biju Prabhakar, KSEB also disconnected the power supply to Ajmal's house on Saturday. Subsequently, Razak and his wife Mariyam protested in front of the KSEB section office by holding lit candles. Razak collapsed during the protest and was then admitted to a private hospital.