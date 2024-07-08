Akash Thillankery rides through Wayanad on unregistered modified jeep; MVD initiates probe

Kannur: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has initiated an investigation against Akash Thillankery, the main accused in the sensational Shuhaib murder case, after a video of his jeep ride through Panamaram town in Wayanad went viral on social media.



The Enforcement RTO has been tasked with the investigation. According to a preliminary probe, there is a violation of rules, and action will be taken against the perpetrators, the RTO said.

The modified jeep had no number plate, and Akash was not wearing a seat belt while driving the vehicle. He had filmed his trip through the town and posted it as a reel on his Instagram account.

Akash was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) for various cases registered over the past five years, including the murders of Shuhaib and local RSS leader Vineesh. His associate, Jijo Thillankeri, accused in at least 10 criminal cases, was also taken into custody.

The CPM ousted Akash from the party after he was accused in the Shuhaib murder case. Akash and Jijo had upset the party leadership with their controversial comments on social media regarding the Shuhaib murder. Akash alleged that they carried out the murder on the instruction of CPM leaders. Following this, former CPM Kannur secretary P Jayarajan publicly declared that Akash was not the face of the party in Thillankery.