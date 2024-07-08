CPM State Secretary M V Govindan slams comrades for being 'money-minded'

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary M V Govindan has expressed concerns over the recent tendency of party workers becoming money-minded. “Many people are now joining the party with the sole aim of making financial gains for themselves,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting for branch secretaries of the CPM in Thiruvananthapuram, Govindan also advised comrades not to keep away from religious events. “Even if party members don’t visit temples, supporters of the CPM should get involved in affairs related to places of worship. We have to gain the support of believers,” he said.

Referring to the loss suffered by the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by it in the Lok Sabha elections, Govindan said that a major miscalculation had occurred. “The party failed to judge the realities at the grassroot-level,” he admitted.

AIYF attacks govt; targets Home Dept

Meanwhile, a regional meeting of the All-India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth organisation of CPI - which is a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, witnessed severe criticism against the Chief Minister and ministers. Speakers at a workshop conducted at the Chalakkudy constituency, the AIYF alleged that the Home Department is a complete failure in the state. There is strong public resentment against the state government, they said.

Ministers belonging to the CPI were also criticised at the meeting. AIYF members claimed that officers are running the affairs of the Agriculture and Revenue Departments, which are under CPI ministers. The Food and Civil Supplies Department, another portfolio held by a CPI minister, was accused of making only hollow announcements. With even pension payments being disrupted, the Nava Kerala Sadas conducted by the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues across the state was deemed a farce by the youth activists.