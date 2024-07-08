Kerala falls short in utilising Centre’s free ration scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: While the state continues to accuse the Central government of not increasing its ration share, it has now come to light that Kerala is not even utilising its existing free ration quota from the Centre.

Estimates reveal that the state has taken up to 17,000 tonnes less rice and 400 tonnes less wheat than allotted by the Centre over the past few months. This includes the wheat and rice that the Centre distributes for free to yellow and pink ration card holders, totalling around 41 lakh, as well as the rice distributed at subsidised rates to the 25 lakh white card holders.

The data, handed over to the Civil Supplies Department, reported that the shortfall in receiving the ration stock began in May.

Each month, the Centre allocates 1.03 lakh tonnes of rice and 15,629 tonnes of wheat to Kerala. This stock is received by Supplyco from the 27 depots of the Food Corporation of India across the state and then distributed to the ration shops. The primary reason for the shortage in taking over the ration stock is a strike by the transport contractors due to delays in payment of their bill dues.

Meanwhile, the ration distribution in the state is slated for disruption on Monday and Tuesday due to a shutter-down strike declared by the ration shop owners. The majority of the ration shop owners' unions are participating in the strike, demanding a revision in their wages.

As part of this protest, a Joint Ration Coordination Council comprising four unions, including the CITU, will stage a 48-hour long day-night strike at the Martyr’s Square here at Palayam starting this morning.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Ration Employees Federation under the AITUC will hold a march to the Secretariat and a sit-in protest. With the previous couple of days being public holidays, this will result in the ration shops remaining closed for four consecutive days.

Incidentally, Monday was slated to be the first day to commence the ration distribution for July. Attempts to resolve the dispute failed after a meeting convened by the Civil Supplies and Finance Ministers, along with top bureaucrats and leaders of the ration shop owners' unions, did not reach a breakthrough.