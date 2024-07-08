Alappuzha: In a significant breakthrough in the Mannar murder case, a key witness has revealed that he saw the missing woman's body in a car with the accused fifteen years ago. The statement of Soman (70), a neighbour of the main accused Anil, has provided crucial evidence in the case.



Soman, who runs a tea shop at Aikara Junction in Chennithala, allegedly encountered the accused on the day of the murder. He was at his shop expecting the arrival of a milk cart at night when a white car, with the woman's body lying on the back seat, approached his shop. According to Soman, the accused sought his assistance in hiding the body. Rejecting their request, Soman closed his shop and went home, keeping the incident to himself as the accused had criminal background.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kala went missing in 2009. After Kala disappeared, rumours spread in the village that she had eloped to Palakkad with another person. Since Kala's relatives believed the rumor, no missing person's report was filed. However, three months ago, Ambalappuzha Police examined a septic tank on the premises of a house in Eramathoor near Mannar based on a tip-off and gathered evidence confirming that Kala was murdered. Police suspect that Kala's husband Anil and his acquaintances were involved in the crime.

The police recorded Soman's statement on the day they inspected the septic tank at the house. According to Soman, on the night of the incident, the accused, including Anil, were present in the car with Kala's dead body. KV Suresh Kumar, another witness in the case, exited the car, approached Soman's shop, and asked for his help. When Soman went to the car, he saw Kala's body in the back seat, flanked by two men. The car contained pickaxes, ropes, and axes, indicating preparations for disposing of the body. Terrified, Soman quickly shut his shop and went home. He later identified the individuals in the car for the police.

The police investigation, initiated after receiving an anonymous letter, confirmed that Kala's disappearance was indeed a murder. The police custody of the three remanded accused in the Kala murder case is set to expire today, with the police planning to request an extension from the court. The accused are Ginu Gopi (48), Somarajan (56), and Pramod (40).

Meanwhile, Kala's husband and the main accused, Anil, remains in Israel. Authorities are making concerted efforts to bring him back to face trial. The police suspect that Kala was murdered due to suspicions of her having a relationship with someone else.