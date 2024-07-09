Angry mob attacks Wayanad man for selling fish at low price; 7 held

Wayanad: Kalpetta police here on Tuesday took seven persons into custody for brutally manhandling a fish vendor at Muttil junction. The victim Suhail, 37, son of Siddique, a native of Achooranam near Vythiri owns a fish outlet at Kambalakkad town. It is learnt that the assailants who are also fish vendors attacked Suhail for selling fish at low prices. The incident related to the case took place on Monday around 7 pm.



Suhail used to sell fish at Muttil junction whenever he had excess fish at his shop in Kambalakkad town. This practice triggered protests among local fish vendors.

A few days back there was a heated exchange of words between the two camps when Suhail was engaged in the sale. On Monday evening, a group of fish vendors questioned his sale and brutally assaulted him, police said. Later Suhail was admitted at Government Hospital, Kalpetta.

Police registered a case for mob attack and also nabbed seven persons involved in it. Suhail was discharged from hospital on Tuesday evening as he suffered only minor injuries. The arrest of those taken into custody is yet to be registered.