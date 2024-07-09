Former SFI leader arrested for sharing photos of female college students on sleaze FB pages

Kochi: The Kalady police have arrested a youth for allegedly circulating images of several female college students on Facebook pages with adult content. S Rohith, a native of Mattoor near Kalady, was arrested and let out on bail on Tuesday. He was arrested based on the complaint filed by a woman student of Sree Sankara College, Kalady.



Rohith is a former student and activist of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPM.

The complainant woman told a TV channel that she moved the police after she came to know that her photos were posted on a Facebook page with adult content. Rohith allegedly lifted the photos shared by her friends on social media. She told the channel that Rohith used to frequent the college and take videos of the events there even after he passed out of the institution.

Rohith has allegedly shared the photos of at least 19 students on such FB pages. These images were shared with sexually coloured captions. The police have seized two mobile phones from Rohith and sent them for forensic tests.

Rohith has been charged with Section 119(b) of the Kerala Police Act. The section deals with taking photographs or videos or propagating them at any place in a manner affecting the reasonable privacy of women. The section, if proven, will attract imprisonment upto three years or fine not exceeding Rs 10,000 or both.