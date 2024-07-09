PSC membership bribery case exposes factionalism within CPM

Kozhikode: The controversy over bribery for membership in the Public Service Commission (PSC) may be settled for the time being, but it has exposed the deep-seated factionalism within the CPM. Although Pramod Kottuli, the CITU district secretary, is the only accused in the case, it is suspected that several top leaders are involved in the scam.

According to sources, the party had conducted an inernal inquiry on the matter. After the investigation, the issue was reportedly settled by repaying the entire amount to avoid further controversy.

Pramod now maintains that he did not receive any money, and the complainant, a woman doctor, also denies paying a bribe. While this marks the end of the complaint and the inquiry, the episode has given the opposition a new weapon against the LDF government.

The four-member commission appointed by the CPM district secretariat had completed its investigation before the Lok Sabha election. Minister Mohammed Riyas' name is being drawn into the controversy as a result of the ongoing factionalism within the party.

Pramod Kottuli is a member of the CPM Kozhikode Town area committee and the district secretary of the CITU. As an emerging young leader from Kozhikode, he wields considerable influence among senior CPM leaders. His influence within the party led the complainant to pay Rs 22 lakhs for the PSC membership, and agree to pay up to Rs 60 lakh.

According to a PSC member, backdoor recruitments to coveted positions like PSC membership are rare. The party generally seeks to appoint qualified individuals with party support, and most of these nominees have previously held high official positions. The recruitment term is six years. A PSC member's monthly salary is around Rs 2.26 lakhs, including a basic salary of Rs 70,000. Upon term completion, members receive Rs 80,000 as monthly pension.

For professionals like college teachers or doctors, becoming a PSC member is not financially beneficial unless they are above 55 years old. Government employees appointed as PSC members cannot return to service after their tenure, yet many covet the position for its prestige rather than income. Unlike other commissions, PSC members have daily responsibilities, including meetings and sittings, leading to higher expenses. However, some PSC members earn up to Rs 4 lakh monthly.

While the bribery allegations have disappeared with the withdrawal of the complaint, the CPM stand to face a fresh round of attack to be mounted by the opposition. Youth League secretary PK Firoz has already accused Minister Riyas of running a mini-cabinet out of Kozhikode. DCC president Praveen Kumar too has raised similar allegations against Riyas. Congress workers recently burned Riyas's effigy during a protest.

Although the issue was settled with party intervention, it is believed that discontented party members unhappy with Riyas's growing influence leaked the episode. This incident also highlights the persistent factionalism within the CPM in Kozhikode.