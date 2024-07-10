Notorious thief 'Bunty Chor' suspected to be in Alappuzha, police issue warning

Alappuzha: Notorious thief Davinder Singh, alias Bunty Chor (54), is suspected to have arrived in Kerala's Alappuzha district. A CCTV footage obtained by the police shows a person resembling Bunty Chor at a bar in Vandanam. The district police chief has instructed all stations to maintain vigilance at ATMs, closed houses, financial institutions, and hotels. The police have also released the CCTV footage to the public.



The CCTV footage shows a man wearing a full-sleeved T-shirt drinking beer with a backpack. Two other people can be seen at the same table. Police have concluded that he is in the Ambalapuzha area and have advised the public to be cautious and report any information.

Bunty Chor: A Luxury Thief

In 2013, Bunty Chor was caught by the Kerala Police after he broke into a house in Thiruvananthapuram, bypassing high-security systems. He stole a luxury car worth Rs 28 lakh, a laptop, and two mobile phones. He was arrested at a hotel in Pune on January 27. Police found he was also involved in a car theft in Ravipuram, Kochi. He was released in March 2023 after serving 10 years for the Thiruvananthapuram case. In April, Delhi Police arrested him in Lucknow for robbery and car theft.

Bunty Chor's method involves targeting wealthy homes to steal luxury goods and cars. He has over 500 cases against him in various parts of India, with more than 250 in Delhi alone. The 2008 Hindi film "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" is based on his life. In 2010, he participated in the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss but was expelled due to misbehavior.