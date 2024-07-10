2 more tests positive for cholera in TVM; fever cases go up across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday confirmed two more cholera cases at Neyyattinkkara here. Inmates of Karunya Mission Special School hostel (a care home) tested positive for the bacterial disease. The two men who are above 20 years are currently admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and isolation ward at Community Health Centre in Iranimuttom. With this, the number of cholera cases touched three at the private care home.



It was on Tuesday, the health department confirmed the outbreak of cholera at the hostel after a 10-year-old boy who was admitted to ST hospital in critical condition tested positive for the disease. A total of six people were undergoing at Government Medical College Hospital with similar symptoms. On Tuesday, four suspected cholera patients were admitted to the medical college. To date, the number of patients under treatment touched 11.

Amid this, a suspected cholera death was also reported as Anu (26), an inmate of the same hostel died after experiencing diarrhoea on July 5. But the health department is yet to confirm he died of cholera.



Meanwhile, fever cases are going up in the state as 13,600 people sought treatment on Wednesday. Among the patients, 10 were diagnosed with leptospirosis (rat fever) while 24 tested positive for jaundice. At the same time, three people died of fever on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that preventive measures were intensified in the Neyyattinkara area after some inhabitants of the private special school hostel sought treatment at the hospital with cholera symptoms. Following the minister's direction, the Additional Director of Health Services visited the site and assessed the situation. "Initially, the hostel inmates suspected food poisoning. However, when the disease was reported, the Medical Officer of Perumpazhuthoor Primary Health Centre immediately responded and took necessary measures. Samples, including water, have been sent for examination to identify the source of the disease," according to a release from the health department.

The health minister has directed that samples from those showing symptoms be sent for testing as soon as possible. Facilities have been arranged at the Iranimuttom hospital's isolation ward to treat cholera patients. The release said some care home residents have returned to their homes and will be monitored. If they or their family members show symptoms, their samples will be tested and treatment will be ensured. Some children in a school attached to the institution also complained of cholera symptoms and will receive expert care. Preventive measures have been put in place in the school as well, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)