Thiruvananthapuram: Education minister V Sivankutty announced that the state government has allotted 138 temporary additional plus one batches in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts. Addressing the assembly here on Thursday, the minister said that 120 batches will be allotted in Malappuram and 18 in Kasaragod. He pointed out that the new batches will be approved only in government schools. The government took this major move after opposition and student outfits including SFI intensified protests demanding more seats for Plus One students.



Out of the 120 batches in Malappuram, 59 (3280 seats) are humanities and 61 (3720 seats) are commerce. In Kasaragod district, the 18 batches include one science, four humanities and 13 commerce.

The minister said that the government will incur an additional expense of Rs 14 crore with the allotment of the additional Plus One batches.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan welcomed the government's decision and termed it as a success of their protests. At the same time, he added that the government should allot additional batches in Kozhikode, Palakkad and Wayanad districts too. He pointed out that many students failed to get Plus One admission in these three districts due to seat shortage.