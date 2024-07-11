Serial thefts in temples, shops within an hour in Koyilandi; police begin probe

Kozhikode: Residents of Koyilandi woke up to news about a series of thefts in temples and shops in the early morning hours on Thursday. Thefts were reported at Kanjilassery Sri Krishna temple, Thiruvangur Narasimha Parthasarathi temple, Kanjilassery Siva Temple and Cheliya Alangatt temple, one sandal shop at Pookad and a chicken outlet at Cheliya.

Three hundis were smashed open at Kanjilassery Siva Temple and money was stolen. An office mobile phone was also missing. Two hundis were broken in the nearby Sri Krishna temple and money was stolen from four hundis at Cheliya Alangat temple and two hundis at Thiruvangoor Narasimha temple.

The visuals of robbers entering the chicken outlet were captured on CCTV. It is assumed that the thefts happened between 2.30am and 3.30am. Koyilandy police registered cases and started an investigation. Dog squads and fingerprint experts reached the spots and collected evidence.