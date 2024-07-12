Kerala's long cherished dream a reality today: CM Pinarayi after trial run inauguration at Vizhinjam port

Thiruvananthapuram: "Kerala's long-cherished dream has become a reality today," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday after the inauguration of the trial run at Vizhinjam International Seaport.



"Ports are crucial to development of any economy. This marks a significant chapter in the history of Kerala. There are only a few number of such state-of-the-art ports in the world," the Chief Minister said.

"Motherships will arrive at Vizhinjam in large numbers. Huge container ships across the world can berth at Vizhinjam port. Though a trial run, this port will soon become fully operational and a mother of all ports," he added.

The CM added that Phases 2 to 4 of the port will be completed by 2028 and that the port will be elevated to a higher level once its finished. This is 17 years ahead of the projected year 2045. Rs 10,000 crore investment will make this a reality. He also thanked Karan Adani, is the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), for his help in completing the project. The Chief Minister also congratulated Ports Minister VN Vasavan and former minister Ahammed Devarkovil for their efforts.

The inaugural trial run of the first container ship docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport commenced on Friday, July 12. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally welcomed the ship during a grand ceremony, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Central and state ministers, officials, and members of the public. The 300-meter-cargo vessel, ‘San Fernando’ from China, arrived at the Kerala port on Thursday, marking the first container ship arrival at India’s largest transhipment port. The mothership was given a water salute by four tugs, which piloted it to the dock. The ship carried large containers which would be transferred to other ships and later transported to other ports in the country and abroad.