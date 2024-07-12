SC Collegium recommends Justice Nitin Jamdar as new Kerala HC chief justice

New Delhi/Kochi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Nitin Jamdar as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court. He is currently the chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

Along with Justice Jamdar, the collegium has recommended the appointment of seven more justices in various high courts.

A native of Sholapur in Maharashtra, Justice Jamdar is the senior-most judge at the Bombay High Court and was appointed in January 2012. He is scheduled to retire in 2026. He has also acted as a senior standing counsel of the central government.

His predecessor at the Kerala HC, Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai retired from office on July 4. Justice A Muhamed Mustaque has been serving as acting Chief Justice since then.

As per the recommendation, Justice Manmohan has been proposed to be made the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He is presently the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, who is currently the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court is proposed to be made the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Delhi High Court judge Justice Rajiv Shakdher would be made the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court after Justice Rao moves to Jharkhand HC.

Another Delhi High Court judge Justice Suresh Kait would be made the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC once the proposal to elevate the incumbent CJ N Kotiswar Singh to Supreme Court is accepted, the statement from the collegium said. The Jammu HC judge Justice Tashi Rabstan will now be the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Punjab & Haryana High Court judge Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia would now be the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bombay High Court judge Justice KR Shriram has been named the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The resolution was passed by the collegium comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai.

(With Live Law inputs)