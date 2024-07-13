Elderly man succumbs to injuries after two vehicles run over him in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2024 12:35 AM IST
Screengrab from CCTV footage shows the man fall onto the road (left) and being hit by a vehicle.

Kannur: An elderly man succumbed to injuries after being run over by at least two vehicles at Iritty in Kannur. K A Gopalan (65), a native of Idukki, died at the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram in Kannur on Friday.
He was admitted with serious injuries sustained in the accident that took place at Keezhurkunnu near Iritty Wednesday night.

Gopalan, who was walking on the side of the road, holding an umbrella, tripped and fell. CCTV footage of the accident, accessed by Onmanorama, shows several vehicles passing by as the man lay on the road. A private bus can be seen stopping. According to reports, the police have a lead on the vehicle that hit him.

