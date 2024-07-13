Workers in Kannur toss away container fearing bomb; chest explodes to reveal treasure

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2024 08:01 AM IST Updated: July 13, 2024 08:04 AM IST
The Chest contained 13 gold lockets and 17 pearls. Photo: Manorama Online.

Srikantapuram (Kannur): Workers employed under the rural job guarantee programme were in for a shock when a container they threw away in fear thinking it was a bomb exploded to reveal gold and pearl ornaments.

The trove contained 17 pearl beads, 13 gold medallions, four medallions believed to be part of a traditional necklace (kashumaala), five antique rings, a set of earrings and several silver coins. The 'discoverers' immediately informed panchayat officials of their strike and handed over the round container and the treasure to the police.

Eighteen workers led by Chelora Sulochana found the treasure while digging a rain ditch on private property near Parippai Govt LP School Chemagai panchayat in Kannur. As bombs were being found in abandoned and hidden containers in the district, they also thought the container to be an explosive device.

When they realised that it was a treasure, they informed the panchayat office and handed it over to the cops. The police produced it before the Thaliparamba court and notified the archaeology department, SI MP Shiju said.

