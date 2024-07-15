Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Medical Education Directorate on Monday suspended two lift operators and a duty sergeant after a patient was trapped for two days inside an elevator at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH). The action followed state Health Minister Veena George's instruction to the directorate to investigate into the incident.

Ulloor native and CPI local secretary Raveendran Nair (59) got stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the government medical college on Saturday.

According to police, Raveendran visited the hospital’s Orthopedic department for a medical check-up. "He said he got into the lift to go to the first floor but the elevator went downstairs and did not open,” cops added.

Raveendran said that his mobile phone slipped from his hand and broke when the elevator shook violently. “I kept pressing the alarm button, but no one came. I also tried the emergency telephone inside the lift, but no one answered,” he told Manorama News.

Cops said that the incident came to light only on Monday morning when the lift operator started it for routine work.

The man’s family had on Sunday night filed a missing person complaint with the medical college police.