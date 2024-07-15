Kerala rain: 2 shutters of Peringalkuthu dam opened; Chalakudy River areas put on alert

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2024 08:23 PM IST
Peringalkuthu dam. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Thrissur: Two shutters of Peringalkuthu dam were raised by 20 centimetres on Monday as water level reached a critical 423.4 metres, nearing the dam’s maximum capacity of 424 metres. A red alert was issued in the afternoon as persistent rainfall in the catchment area continued to elevate the water level.

The district administration has issued a warning for people living along the Chalakudy River to remain vigilant due to the increasing water level. Following the 2018 flood, where the dam's shutters were damaged, restrictions were implemented on water storage. Subsequently, repair works were carried out. Alerts are declared at different levels: blue at 419 feet, orange at 420 feet, and red at 421 feet.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA