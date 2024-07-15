Heavy wind, rain cause widespread damage in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2024 02:44 PM IST
Damages caused by wind in Pravithanam, Kottayam. Photo: Special arrangement

Kottayam: Heavy winds accompanied by rain caused widespread damage across the district on Monday. A tree fell on the road at Pravithanam in Pala, damaging electricity poles and causing a traffic jam on the Pravithanam-Ullanadu road. The wind that blew around 12.30pm even damaged vehicles parked on the road.

On the Bund Road along the Kumarakom-Cherthala route, a tree fell on top of two cars, resulting in a traffic jam. Additionally, a huge tree fell near Champakara Church on the Vazhur-Changanassery road, causing another traffic jam. The fire brigade is trying to remove the tree and restore traffic.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Kottayam for the next three days.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA